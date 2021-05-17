Advertisement

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine rollout, more people in Japan are feeling uneasy about the prospect of carrying out the world’s biggest sports event in just 10 weeks.

The rally was originally planned as a protest to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach’s cancelled May 17-18 visit to Japan.

“Medical workers in Japan are all exhausted, and there is no guarantee that the Olympics could be held safely,” Keiko Nakamori, a 65-year-old protester, said outside Shimbashi station.

A survey published Monday by the Asahi newspaper showed more than 80% of 1,527 respondents said the Olympic Games should be canceled or further postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse
Courtney Oliver - ECU Softball
Oliver resigns as ECU softball head coach
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
Gas stations in Greenville.
More N.C. gas stations receiving supply

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
New S.C. law makes inmates choose electric chair or firing squad
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire