Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Investigation
Livestream
Back to School
Search
News
Back to School
Crime
Health
International
Investigation
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Crimestoppers
Livestream
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Radar
Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
Weather App
Why First Alert?
Cams
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
High School
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Class of 2021
Community Calendar
Recipes
News Video
Teacher of the Week
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Plan Your Vote
VUit: Battleground States
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Latest Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 05-15-21
NCEL 05-15-21
By
WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
Updated: 7 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Links
View all the recent drawings
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park this weekend celebrates opening of Town Park
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Latest News
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
CarolinaEast, Cherry Point United Methodist Church host vaccine clinic
NCEL 05-15-21
Powerball 05-15-21