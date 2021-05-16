Donors give blood at Pitt Street Brewing Company

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Blood Connection partnered with Pitt Street Brewing Co. on Sunday to host an emergency blood drive where donors received a local perk.

The event raised awareness of a shortage in blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So actually our hospitals really need blood,” Mary-Ann Ricks said. “We’re in ... kind of a low right now so we’re just trying to, you know, get more people to start donating especially after COVID.”

The Blood Connection did an extra blood drive this month to get more donations. Those who participated registered on the Brewery’s porch and received a $20 gift card to Pitt Street Brewing Co.

Sunday’s event supported Vidant Medical Center, according to the event.

Donor Ali Setser said she has a special motivation to continue to donate blood.

“In December my brother was in a bad car accident,” Setser said. “[He] had multiple transfusions, and I think about those people who gave up selflessly so he could be here today. This is a very quick hour of my day that I can give back and help people.”

Recruiter Alexis Wheeler said donations are down but the amount of people needing blood hasn’t changed.

“We are still having those car accidents ... cancer patients,” Wheeler said. “If people stop donating, that’s the one thing we can’t manufacture.”

The Blood Connection reaches out to churches and community centers to partner up for events.

