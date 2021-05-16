CarolinaEast, Cherry Point United Methodist Church host vaccine clinic

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Health System partnered with organizations in Craven County to host a vaccination clinic on Saturday at Cherry Point United Methodist Church, where they were able to give doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents as young as 12 on Monday.

Parents who were interested in Eastern North Carolina have been scheduling appointments for their child’s first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tonya Calloway, who’s a mother of two, said she wanted her children to be social again while staying safe.

“I’m a nurse, and I see this every day and it is real,” Calloway said. “I want my kids to be able to hug their grandparents and spend time with their grandparents without worrying about having possibly spread it to them. I want them to be safe in school and be able to get these masks off.”

Wanda Velasquez was there with her daughter, who got the vaccine.

“It’s a year that has been changing everybody’s life and I think it’s about to get better,” Velasquez said. “By doing this, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Those who were vaccinated waited in the sanctuary of Cherry Point UMC to be monitored. After their 15-minute observation period, military volunteers handed out boxes of fresh produce to each family to take home for their households.

