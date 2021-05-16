Advertisement

CarolinaEast, Cherry Point United Methodist Church host vaccine clinic

Children ages 12-15 had the opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday.
Vaccine clinic gives vaccines to children
Vaccine clinic gives vaccines to children(WITN News)
By Deric Rush
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Health System partnered with organizations in Craven County to host a vaccination clinic on Saturday at Cherry Point United Methodist Church, where they were able to give doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

CarolinaEast is here and ready to vaccinate! 9am-Noon 🌞

Posted by Cherry Point United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 15, 2021

The FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents as young as 12 on Monday.

Parents who were interested in Eastern North Carolina have been scheduling appointments for their child’s first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tonya Calloway, who’s a mother of two, said she wanted her children to be social again while staying safe.

“I’m a nurse, and I see this every day and it is real,” Calloway said. “I want my kids to be able to hug their grandparents and spend time with their grandparents without worrying about having possibly spread it to them. I want them to be safe in school and be able to get these masks off.”

Wanda Velasquez was there with her daughter, who got the vaccine.

“It’s a year that has been changing everybody’s life and I think it’s about to get better,” Velasquez said. “By doing this, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Those who were vaccinated waited in the sanctuary of Cherry Point UMC to be monitored. After their 15-minute observation period, military volunteers handed out boxes of fresh produce to each family to take home for their households.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Missing tiger found in Texas
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine holds through Sunday
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him