What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN viewers have mentioned seeing something in the sky in Greenville on Saturday afternoon.

Some people described it as a “white dot,” moving south and west of Greenville.

NWS Morehead City said it could be a balloon, but it’s not one of theirs. They said they heard of the reported balloon floating at around 65,000 to 66,000 feet in the air, drifting around the southwestern portions of Greenville.

The balloon could be a “Loon balloon,” which is a stratospheric balloon that’s part of a project to bring internet connectivity to more areas, according to their website.

Viewer photo of object in sky over Greenville Saturday afternoon. (Terreso Boston)

Google started Loon, which was formerly known as “Project Loon,” according to the website.

As of Saturday afternoon, Flightradar24 showed a balloon icon “HBAL536,” of Raven Aerostar, west of Ayden moving south. The registration is listed as “N256TH.”

Flightradar24 tracker on Saturday shows a balloon near Greenville. (Flightradar24)

WITN has reached out to Loon to confirm if it was theirs.

