Wayne County assistant superintendent receives state leadership award

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) selected Dr. Yvette Smith Mason as a recipient of the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award.

Dr. Smith Mason is the Wayne County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.

The annual award is presented to a graduate of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendent Program. This program empowers transformational education leaders for North Carolina’s public schools.

The award is named in honor of Dr. Samuel Houston, president and Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center. Dr. Houston served as superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District for ten years. He opened the first year-round school in North Carolina and served as the first director of the NC Center for Leadership Development.

“I am humbled and honored to be a recipient of this award,” said Smith Mason. “I express a sincere thank you to my husband and family for their support, Dr. Jim Merrill for sponsoring me, Dr. David Lewis for the opportunity to participate in the program, and Wayne County Public Schools with whom I share the award. I gained a depth of leadership skills, reflective strategies, a network of colleagues, and a renewed outlook of the future of education in the program. I am grateful for your trust and faith in me to be a recipient of the leadership award.”

Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association, said that Dr. Smith Mason exemplifies the traits that have guided Dr. Samuel Houston’s career in educational leadership.

Hoke said Dr. Smith Mason commits to continuous improvement, high standards of ethical conduct, strategic planning, improving student performance, and meeting the needs of the 21st-century workforce.

