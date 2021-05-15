Advertisement

Wayne County assistant superintendent receives state leadership award

Wayne County assistant superintendent receives leadership award
Wayne County assistant superintendent receives leadership award(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD) selected Dr. Yvette Smith Mason as a recipient of the Dr. Samuel Houston Leadership Award.

Dr. Smith Mason is the Wayne County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent.

The annual award is presented to a graduate of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendent Program. This program empowers transformational education leaders for North Carolina’s public schools.

The award is named in honor of Dr. Samuel Houston, president and Chief Executive Officer of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center. Dr. Houston served as superintendent of the Mooresville Graded School District for ten years. He opened the first year-round school in North Carolina and served as the first director of the NC Center for Leadership Development.

“I am humbled and honored to be a recipient of this award,” said Smith Mason. “I express a sincere thank you to my husband and family for their support, Dr. Jim Merrill for sponsoring me, Dr. David Lewis for the opportunity to participate in the program, and Wayne County Public Schools with whom I share the award. I gained a depth of leadership skills, reflective strategies, a network of colleagues, and a renewed outlook of the future of education in the program. I am grateful for your trust and faith in me to be a recipient of the leadership award.”

Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association, said that Dr. Smith Mason exemplifies the traits that have guided Dr. Samuel Houston’s career in educational leadership.

Hoke said Dr. Smith Mason commits to continuous improvement, high standards of ethical conduct, strategic planning, improving student performance, and meeting the needs of the 21st-century workforce.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park
Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park this weekend celebrates opening of Town Park
Hyde County reports no active COVID-19 cases