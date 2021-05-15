UPDATE: 65% of gas stations without fuel on Friday, GasBuddy reports

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least twenty cars lined up at Second Street in front of Community Store #2 in Ayden on Friday.

For some drivers, it was a routine chance to get fuel in the evening as the store had limited distribution to twice a day, $20 limit per car.

“We do about 1500 gallons a day,” owner Michelle Manning said. “They are sitting here, they know about what time we’re gonna start and they are lining up beforehand.”

While gas station chains have more trucks to deliver supply quickly, Manning has one driver whom she thanked as well as her employees for keeping up.

“My gas man is doing the best job he can do, and my employees have been wonderful during this. They have kept it rolling.”

A Speedway in Winterville had supply Friday morning but the Sheetz near Pitt Community College ran out before noon.

Michelle Bailey has been on the hunt for gas since Tuesday; her search in Greenville and Winterville close to an end on an empty tank.

“What kind of mess,” Bailey laughed. “I just can’t… I just can’t.”

Bailey waited at Sheetz to find out the person in front of her got 93 cents of gas before it ran out.

“I figured that if I just wait until today that I can get some gas with no problem,” Bailey said. “It just reminds me of when the pandemic started and couldn’t find toilet paper, cleaning supplies or paper towels and stuff so that’s what it reminds me of now but I’m like, it’s almost one thing after another, it’s like a trickling effect here lately … I guess I’m going to be on my search for gas.”

But Bailey may not have to wait too long.

As of Friday evening, GasBuddy reported 65% of all North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel, a jump from the day before.

“This morning is really the first time we start to see numbers go back down,” analyst Allison Mac said. “And of course this has to do with the Colonial Pipeline being up and running. So, they are saying that they are starting to send fuel into all the areas that need it most.”

Mac said although the number might seem high, it’s gone down since 71% reported on Thursday.

D.C. remains at the top of the list with more than 80% of gas stations without fuel, which Mac said is a result of anxiety and panic buying.

North Carolina is second on the list but they’re among the states with a down arrow icon next to them.

“Basically this is signaling … gas is coming in and I also think a lot of people have not been buying a lot of gas as well so that’s also helping with the situation.”

Drivers may have to find the right spot at the right time but hopefully, the search will end soon.

“One store that’s a Speedway on this side of the road, one store is a Speedway on that side of the road. This one has gas on a Tuesday, no gas on Wednesday, that one has it on Wednesday,” Danny Sutton said.

Sutton, who’s a Greenville resident, drives at least three hours a day round-trip to work.

“It’s a necessity,” Sutton said. “We have guys in Kenansville, Jacksonville, and we’re out of Greenville ... it’ll be okay.”

With Memorial Day ahead, Mac advised those who have saved gas and waited to continue doing that to help the trend.

“You want the recovery to be as quick as possible, so hopefully it’ll still be … 100% before Memorial Day,” Mac said. “We know that summer travel is just right ahead of us. So definitely this weekend, don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.