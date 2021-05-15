Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says “normal operations” have resumed
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog
Two dead after explosion at Kerr Dam in Mayes County. (Source: KOKI via CNN Newsource)
2 contractors dead after explosion at Kerr Dam
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader