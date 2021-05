GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The SW Edgecombe and North Pitt varsity baseball teams picked up big conference victories Friday night.

The Cougars (2-3) handed Farmville Central (5-1) its first loss of the season, 9-5, at Farmville Central High School.

North Pitt (6-0) remained undefeated with a 10-0 win over Nash Central (1-6) in Bethel.

