Advertisement

Ryan Davis captures AAC hammer throw title

Ryan Davis ECU
Ryan Davis ECU(ECU Athletics)
By ECU Athletics
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (ECU) – Ryan Davis continued his stellar outdoor campaign Friday, capturing the American Athletic Conference hammer throw title on day one of the AAC Outdoor Championships at the USF Track & Field Stadium. 

Davis turned in a mark of 70.77 meters, setting a new league and program record while also vaulting into the top 10 nationally. He is the first athlete in the men’s program to win a conference championship since Stefano Migliorati won the 800-meter crown in 2018.

Bria Stith sits in seventh place in the heptathlon entering Saturday, accruing a total of 3,055 points with three events to go. In the women’s 10,000-meter run, Abby Yourkavitch notched a time of 36.33.35 to claim sixth place while Rebekah Bergquist snagged eighth in the javelin with a mark of 41.86 meters. 

A couple of Pirates advanced to the finals in their respective events. Lindsay Yentz ran a time of 4:33.15 in the 1,500-meter run while Shellbi Chapman clocked in at 59.03 in the 400-meter hurdles to finish fourth in the prelims. 

After day one of the championships, the ECU men are fifth with 10 points while the women are in seventh place with a total of four points. 

Day two of the meet kicks off in earnest at 3 p.m. with the women’s long jump.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

SW Edgecombe Baseball
SW Edgecombe, North Pitt pick up wins Friday
SW Edgecombe Baseball
SW Edgecombe, North Pitt pick up wins Friday
Cincinnati at ECU Baseball
No. 11 ECU and Cincinnati split Friday doublheader
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Wood Ducks to no longer require masks, 100 percent capacity