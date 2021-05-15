Pitt County Manager retiring after 36 years working in county government

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott says he is retiring at the end of this year.

Elliott has served as Pitt County Manager for nearly 20-years and has worked in county government for 36-years.

Elliott says the management team’s input and assistance have been invaluable to him as a county manager.

He says after retirement he will remain in Greenville with his wife and they will now have more time to travel and spend time with their children and grandchildren.

Elliott also says he has thoroughly enjoyed his time working in county government.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.