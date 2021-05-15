Advertisement

Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse

Ocracoke Lighthouse.
Ocracoke Lighthouse.(National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - The National Park Service has begun a project to evaluate how to repair and whether to relocate the historic lighthouse on North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island.

The bright white structure is the second-oldest lighthouse in the nation still operating and has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes.

Water levels on the remote island are also rising, threatening to inundate the site, which sits on property just 2 feet above sea level.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Park Service is now seeking comment on a range of options, including whether to repair the structure as is, elevate and repair it, or relocate it.

