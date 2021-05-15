Advertisement

Jones County road closes for two weeks to replace pipe

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Monday, a Jones County road will be closed for about two weeks as crews replace a pipe.

A portion of McDaniel Road near NC 58 will close in both directions at 8:00 am Monday.

Crews will be repairing a pipe which will improve water flow and alleviate flooding.

Work is scheduled to be finished by 5 pm on Friday, May 28th.

A detour will be posted, and you should use caution driving around the construction.

