Hyde County reports no active COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As of Friday afternoon, Hyde County was reporting no active COVID-19 cases.

An email from the county health department said, “Hyde County is in a good place right now with COVID-19. The Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine and encourages folks to get it. We have Moderna, a 2 shot regimen, and Johnson and Johnson, which is the one shot regimen. Both are safe and effective.”

Health Director Luana Gibbs says, “Thankfully we may be turning the corner in this pandemic, but I encourage everyone to remain mindful of where we have been, so we do not go back. In other words, get your shot, wear your mask and socially distance yourself if you have not gotten your shot. Let’s do everything we can to have a healthy summer.”

Hyde County has had a total of 684 cases with 674 people recovering and ten deaths.

If you have questions about the vaccine types, or want an appointment, you can call the Health Department at 926-4467 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

