Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial

By Amber Lake
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Police Week wrapped up Friday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Memorial events took place across Eastern North Carolina, one of which was in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department began the memorial by laying a wreath outside the Police Department Headquarters.

Then they made four stops in Greenville including: The Pitt County Courthouse, North Greene Street, Dickinson Avenue and then Pitt Community College, honoring the four officers who lost their lives while in service.

Those officers, Joseph L. Nobles, Jesse E. Mills, Jason C. Campbell and David W. Nichols lost their lives in the line of duty and at every stop during the memorial, their story was read and followed by a prayer.

Greenville Police Chief, Mark Holtzman says memorials like this, resets the officers compass and resets their purpose for why they are serving the community.

Some officers also participated in the Road to Hope Ride with Law Enforcement United.

Captain Tara Stanton says she’s been participating in this, going on 6 years now.

This is an annual event where a group of officers ride from Raleigh to Washington D.C. to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 and was altered slightly this year.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 264 officers died in the line of duty last year, which is a 96% increase from 2019. That makes 2020 the deadliest year for law enforcement since 1974.. that’s what makes weeks like this one so important.

The Road to Hope bike ride normally bikes over 500 miles to dc but because of the change due to COVID, they biked around 300.

