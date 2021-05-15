Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Police Week wrapped up Friday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Memorial events took place across Eastern North Carolina, one of which was in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department began the memorial by laying a wreath outside the Police Department Headquarters.

Then they made four stops in Greenville including: The Pitt County Courthouse, North Greene Street, Dickinson Avenue and then Pitt Community College, honoring the four officers who lost their lives while in service.

Those officers, Joseph L. Nobles, Jesse E. Mills, Jason C. Campbell and David W. Nichols lost their lives in the line of duty and at every stop during the memorial, their story was read and followed by a prayer.

“It’s very somber to stop at each one of those sites to think that this is where their story here on earth ended. But we are going to carry their mission on. We are going to carry their honor on as we go about our day serving our community.”

Greenville Police Chief, Mark Holtzman says memorials like this, resets the officers compass and resets their purpose for why they are serving the community.

“There’s something to be said when you honor somebody’s memory we’ve all had love ones in our lives that we’ve lost and we think about those special days this is a special day for us in law-enforcement because when you work in this profession long enough you will know somebody that lost her life in the line of duty.”

Some officers also participated in the Road to Hope Ride with Law Enforcement United.

Captain Tara Stanton says she’s been participating in this, going on 6 years now.

“It’s amazing there’s days that you kind of question what it is that you’re doing but you understand you know the pain and the suffering that you might be feeling a little bit on a bicycle is nothing compared to what the families have felt by losing their loved ones.”

This is an annual event where a group of officers ride from Raleigh to Washington D.C. to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 and was altered slightly this year.

“This year we wanted to make sure that we did some kind of ride even if it was altered a little bit just to make sure that those families of those officers that made that sacrifice we’re still honored and know the families know that they were not forgotten.”

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 264 officers died in the line of duty last year, which is a 96% increase from 2019. That makes 2020 the deadliest year for law enforcement since 1974.. that’s what makes weeks like this one so important.

“I think the men and women that show up for law enforcement today are even more dedicated then when I started my career. You’ll see younger faces wearing the uniforms and serving. They are driving these patrol cars and walking on our streets and they are answering that call in the middle of the night. To show up in law enforcement today, you really have to have your heart in it.”

The Road to Hope bike ride normally bikes over 500 miles to dc but because of the change due to COVID, they biked around 300.

