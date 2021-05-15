Advertisement

Free over-the-counter pharmacy events

(WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -NC MedAssist and the Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County are coming together to host two free mobile pharmacy events. The events are open to any person or family needing over-the-counter medications.

Those medications include items like cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medicine, first aid supplies and more.

The events are scheduled for May 15th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Community Care Clinic of Dare. The second event will be on May 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fessenden Center.

The events are drive-thru service only. Participants must stay in their cars while volunteers get the medicine.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to Dare County, to be distributed to those most in need.”

Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist.

The medicine is only offered to people above the age of 18, no identification is required.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

ECU’s head softball coach resigns
Why do we First Alert?
Charlie’s Forecast: Comfortable sunshine sticks with us this weekend
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him