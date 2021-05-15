Free over-the-counter pharmacy events

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -NC MedAssist and the Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County are coming together to host two free mobile pharmacy events. The events are open to any person or family needing over-the-counter medications.

Those medications include items like cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medicine, first aid supplies and more.

The events are scheduled for May 15th, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Community Care Clinic of Dare. The second event will be on May 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fessenden Center.

The events are drive-thru service only. Participants must stay in their cars while volunteers get the medicine.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to Dare County, to be distributed to those most in need.”

The medicine is only offered to people above the age of 18, no identification is required.

