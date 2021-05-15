ECU’s head softball coach resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University’s Director of Athletics, Jon Gilbert announced he has accepted the resignation of ECU’s Head Softball Coach, Courtney Oliver.

This announcement comes as Oliver wraps up her sixth season as head coach, finishing the 2021 season with a 16-33 mark.

“I am incredibly thankful to the group of current and former student-athletes and coaches who I have worked with over the past six years at ECU,” Oliver said. “I appreciate the loyalty, commitment and dedication of all involved as we worked together to move the program forward. This has been a challenging 12 months with the pandemic, but I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished. I’m forever grateful to have been a part of Pirate Nation.”

During Oliver’s lead, the Pirates won their first ever American Athletic Conference Tournament victory.

Before ECU, Oliver spent time assistant coaching at a number of universities including NC State, Hofstra, Boston University and Monmouth University.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.