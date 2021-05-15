Advertisement

ECSO investigating altercation, shots fired in Tarboro

Xsavius White and Jadezah Smith both were charged in this case, Edgecombe County Sheriff's...
Xsavius White and Jadezah Smith both were charged in this case, Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing multiple charges after an altercation led to a car being struck by gunfire on Friday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came to the area of US 64 Alt east near Ellis Road in Tarboro where they said a man and woman got into an altercation and then they shot into an occupied vehicle.

***PRESS RELEASE*** On 5/14/2021, ECSO personnel responded to the area of US 64 Alt east near Ellis Rd,, Tarboro in...

Posted by Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Xsavius White and Jadezah Smith were both charged in this case with 5 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with an attempt to kill and 5 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

Missing tiger found in Texas
Vaccine clinic gives vaccines to children
CarolinaEast, Cherry Point United Methodist Church host vaccine clinic
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine holds through Sunday
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial