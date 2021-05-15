ECSO investigating altercation, shots fired in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing multiple charges after an altercation led to a car being struck by gunfire on Friday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came to the area of US 64 Alt east near Ellis Road in Tarboro where they said a man and woman got into an altercation and then they shot into an occupied vehicle.

Xsavius White and Jadezah Smith were both charged in this case with 5 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with an attempt to kill and 5 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

