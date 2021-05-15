Drought conditions settle into the East

Drought Conditions in North Carolina (WITN)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville weather record show that we have been below average on rainfall since March. Since the beginning of March we’ve accumulated 6.42 inches of rain and that is more than three inches below the normal which is at 9.81 inches. It doesn’t sound like a huge difference but lawns, farm fields, and flowers certainly notice the lack of water. If you planted your garden or threw down new grass seed, you’ll be watering by hand for the rest of the forecast period. We only have two small chances for rain in the next eight days. Those small chances come early in the week, Monday and Tuesday, which is following a very dry weekend. With dew points in the 30s and 40s over the weekend, rain will have to overcome a lot of dry air to make it to the surface. The moisture will start to build in with a wind shift to the south as high pressure moves offshore. Until then, we can enjoy this unusually comfortable dry air mass that is hanging around for our weekend.

Dry conditions taking over since March (witn)

