Business owners differ on new mask guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC’s new mask guidance no longer requires those fully vaccinated to wear a mask in public, but business owners can still require masks in their businesses at their discretion.

Some businesses are in favor of the new mask guidance. “It doesn’t feel appropriate. It’s hard enough getting people in here anyway to work out, much less restricting breathing. Making them wear something that’s not normal,” said Marty Evans, co-owner of Body Sculptors Personal Training,

But business owners like Russell Shaw, owner of Another Level Barbershop, have reservations about the new mask guidance.

“I still believe in the waiting, to wash your hands, and wearing a mask. I want to make sure that my clients are safe, and I want to make sure they know how I feel about them,” Shaw said.

State health leaders also lifted capacity limitations and limitations on mass gatherings previously set by the CDC and NCDHHS.

The CDC still requires masks to be worn in close quarters in places like buses, planes, and medical facilities, but new mask guidance removes social distancing requirements for those fully vaccinated.

