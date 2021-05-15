Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park this weekend celebrates opening of Town Park

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Atlantic Beach and Emerald Owl Productions are gearing up for a fun-filled Sunday at the Park on May 16, 2021.

To celebrate the Atlantic Beach, NC Town Park opening for the Summer, town leaders have created several free activities to start the summer off.

They feature a family foam party, free hot dogs & drinks courtesy of Food Lion Atlantic Beach, free mini-golf, and a splash pad.

Emerald Owl Productions will set up their foam machine, complete with games and activities for kids of all ages and adults. Organizers say be prepared and expect to get drenched and bring the entire family for foam, music, and fun.

All free activities are offered from 1–4 pm only. Regular park hours and fees are different than the Sunday event.

Beginning this Saturday, May 15, the Atlantic Beach Town Park Concession Stand and Mini-Golf Course will be open 7-days a week from 10 am to 10 pm. The concession stand features snacks, drinks, slushies, Dippin’ Dots ice cream, and candy!

Admission for the mini-golf course is $5 per person, ages 7 & up. Ages 6 & under are free with a paying adult (limited to four free per 1 paid adult). Be sure to take advantage of the most affordable mini-golf on the island!

The splash pad will also open for the season on Saturday and will operate 7-days a week between 10 am. and 8 pm.

