Wood Ducks to no longer require masks, 100 percent capacity
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Effective immediately, the Down East Wood Ducks will no longer require face coverings to be worn at historic Grainger Stadium. The team will also increase its seating capacity to 100 percent.
The Woodies posted this message to social media Friday afternoon following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement regarding the easing of mask regulations across the state.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.