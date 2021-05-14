Wood Ducks to no longer require masks, 100 percent capacity

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Effective immediately, the Down East Wood Ducks will no longer require face coverings to be worn at historic Grainger Stadium. The team will also increase its seating capacity to 100 percent.

The Woodies posted this message to social media Friday afternoon following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement regarding the easing of mask regulations across the state.

Effective immediately due to Governor Coopers announcement we will no long require masks be worn at Grainger Stadium.



We are also moving to 100% capacity at the stadium, adding all general admission seating and field level seating. pic.twitter.com/EXdoiiLpwC — Down East Wood Ducks (@GoWoodDucks) May 14, 2021

