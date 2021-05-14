Advertisement

Wood Ducks to no longer require masks, 100 percent capacity

Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Down East Wood Ducks Generic(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Effective immediately, the Down East Wood Ducks will no longer require face coverings to be worn at historic Grainger Stadium. The team will also increase its seating capacity to 100 percent.

The Woodies posted this message to social media Friday afternoon following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement regarding the easing of mask regulations across the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

SW Edgecombe Baseball
SW Edgecombe, North Pitt pick up wins Friday
SW Edgecombe Baseball
SW Edgecombe, North Pitt pick up wins Friday
Ryan Davis ECU
Ryan Davis captures AAC hammer throw title
Cincinnati at ECU Baseball
No. 11 ECU and Cincinnati split Friday doublheader