Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12

Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12(NCDOT)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) -With peak travel season on the Outer Banks fast approaching, N.C. Department of Transportation crews are changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. Highway 12 in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties.

On Saturday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as in Duck, Corolla and Frisco drop from 45 mph to 35 mph to account for more vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the summer months.

Speed limits also drop in congested areas of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, such as the area just north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover Parking Lot south of Avon.

The seasonal speed limits remain in effect through Sept. 15.

