Saving Graces: Barclay

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Barclay from Saving Graces 4 Felines!

If you want to see something that will absolutely warm your heart, meet Barclay!

Barclay is an eight-week-old tabby and white kitten ready for a forever home.

Volunteers say Barclay would do well in a home with other pets, especially another cat or kitten.

Saving Graces is taking applications for all kittens and meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

