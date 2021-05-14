Saving Graces: Barclay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Barclay from Saving Graces 4 Felines!

If you want to see something that will absolutely warm your heart, meet Barclay!

Barclay is an eight-week-old tabby and white kitten ready for a forever home.

Volunteers say Barclay would do well in a home with other pets, especially another cat or kitten.

Saving Graces is taking applications for all kittens and meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.