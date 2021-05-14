Saturday in the Park to benefit May Museum and Park in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend then you may want to head to Farmville for Saturday in the Park to benefit the May Museum and Park.

This is the first fundraiser Friends of the May Museum is holding for the museum since closing down due to the pandemic.

Saturday in the Park is being held on the museum lawn Saturday, May 15th from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Masks are encouraged.

It will have two food trucks, an Italian ice truck, live music, a beer and wine garden, and local vendors.

The museum president said they normally have four large events each year, but because of COVID, they had to stop, so this Saturday is important.

The May Museum and Park is located at 3802 South Main Street and is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of the Town of Farmville and the surrounding areas of western Pitt County. It chronicles the agricultural, commercial, domestic life, and transportation history of the area from colonial times to the present. The museum interprets the area’s history through permanent displays, rotating exhibits, and special programs, which are offered periodically throughout the year.

