Advertisement

Richlands man charged with burning down home and getting insurance money

Richlands man charged with burning down home and getting insurance money
Richlands man charged with burning down home and getting insurance money
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds on Thursday, May13, 2021.

Causey says officers charged the 40-year-old man from Richlands with fraudulently burning a dwelling, insurance fraud, and obtaining property by false pretense, which are all felonies.

According to the media release, special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds of telling the United Services Automobile Association that he did not know how a fire at 182 Angel Haven Lane in Richlands occurred.

But they say the investigation proved Reynolds intentionally started the fire to damage the Richlands’ house.

According to the arrest warrant, Reynolds received $165,600.31 from USAA to pay for a 70-night hotel stay and pay off the home mortgage.

A State Highway Patrol trooper arrested Reynolds during a traffic stop on May 2. He was given a $125,000 secured bond.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million in fraudulent activities, and they returned the money to consumers and insurance companies. Causey said the restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters