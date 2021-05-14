Richlands man charged with burning down home and getting insurance money

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds on Thursday, May13, 2021.

Causey says officers charged the 40-year-old man from Richlands with fraudulently burning a dwelling, insurance fraud, and obtaining property by false pretense, which are all felonies.

According to the media release, special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds of telling the United Services Automobile Association that he did not know how a fire at 182 Angel Haven Lane in Richlands occurred.

But they say the investigation proved Reynolds intentionally started the fire to damage the Richlands’ house.

According to the arrest warrant, Reynolds received $165,600.31 from USAA to pay for a 70-night hotel stay and pay off the home mortgage.

A State Highway Patrol trooper arrested Reynolds during a traffic stop on May 2. He was given a $125,000 secured bond.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million in fraudulent activities, and they returned the money to consumers and insurance companies. Causey said the restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

