Advertisement

Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community

Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be able to communicate better with the deaf community.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be able to communicate better with the deaf community.

This comes after a conversation between the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Representative Kandie Smith other administrators, and a woman who is trying to make a difference.

The conversation was held to discuss the need to bridge the communication gap between law enforcement officials in Pitt County and the deaf community.

Nicole Franklin, owner of Heart ASL (American Sign Language) spoke to a large group of law enforcement officials and other administrators Thursday morning to discuss the importance of law enforcement being able to communicate with the deaf community.

Franklin said that they don’t want to exclude any population, so having these kinds of talks mean that everyone is included.

The tangible resource is called a yellow shield, it’s a yellow piece of paper that gives officers and someone who may be deaf or hard of hearing a way to communicate.

Lt. Rodney Jacobs with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was also in attendance at the meeting, saying this will benefit the community as a whole.

Franklin says law enforcement will be adding more deaf training videos to their already established professional development series, including an instructional video to teach 10 key signs like “deaf” “do you need an interpreter” “yes” “no” “license” “registration.”

There will also be a code on someone’s license plate letting the officer know they are deaf.

Franklin said the conversation went really well and she is confident moving forward that these resources will be utilized.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters