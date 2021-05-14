Advertisement

Pitt County continuing vaccination clinics

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is now a lot easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the state.

On Friday, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church held a vaccination clinic in Greenville.

Organizers say they’re taking appointments, but walk-ins are also accepted.

One doctor at the clinic said even with the relaxed COVID-19 requirements, you should still take precautions to protect yourself, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

If you didn’t make it out Friday, you still have plenty of chances to get vaccinated.

Click this link to the Pitt County Health Department for more information.

