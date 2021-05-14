Pitt County continuing vaccination clinics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It is now a lot easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the state.

On Friday, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church held a vaccination clinic in Greenville.

Organizers say they’re taking appointments, but walk-ins are also accepted.

One doctor at the clinic said even with the relaxed COVID-19 requirements, you should still take precautions to protect yourself, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

“I know the guidelines have been relaxed but I do not know who has been vaccinated. It is good to protect yourself. We do not have 100 percent coverage with the vaccine. I have 94.1 percent coverage with Moderna and grateful to have it but I will be practicing preventing from having it because I do not want to have the 5.9 percent chance of having COVID.”

If you didn’t make it out Friday, you still have plenty of chances to get vaccinated.

Click this link to the Pitt County Health Department for more information.

