New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As part of the Juneteenth commemoration in New Bern, city leaders dedicate signage of sixteen panels that leaders say explain and interpret significant historic events of the city’s African American heritage.

People and places that pertain to the African American heritage within the greater Craven Terrace/Dryborough neighborhood are recognized on various signs.

The development of these signs was guided by Committee Chairman and local historian Bernard George and sponsored by the Historic Dryborough Neighborhood Association, the New Bern Historical Society, the City of New Bern, and the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office.

According to George, Professor John Hope Franklin, a greatly admired scholar of African American history at Duke University, once remarked that New Bern and Craven and Carteret Counties have, perhaps, the most interesting African American stories in the nation. Yet, these stories were systematically suppressed by the revisionist historians of the Jim Crow and segregation eras.

In recent years, renewed interest resulted in research, lectures, books, and reenactments that brought these stories back to life. Organizers say the signs will continue that interest.

Funds for this project resulted from mitigation when a lease was granted to Craven Terrace LP by the Housing Authority of the City of New Bern to rehabilitate the Craven Terrace housing complex, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The dedication of the signs is planned for June 19 at 10 am at Five Points in New Bern as part of the Juneteenth commemoration.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.