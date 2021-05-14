Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots offer over $600 million in prizes this weekend
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The Mega Millions and Powerball games have combined jackpots totaling over $600 million this weekend.
The first chance comes with Friday’s Mega Millions drawing that offers an estimated annuity jackpot of $430 million, or $291.1 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
The second chance comes on Saturday with the Powerball drawing, offering players a jackpot of an estimated $183 million as an annuity prize, or $127.4 million cash. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
You can watch both drawings on WITN right before the news at eleven.
