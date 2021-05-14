Matthjis homers in Conley’s 4-1 win over Rose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC commit Matthew Matthjis hit a 2-run home run in D.H. Conley’s 4-1 win over rival J.H. Rose. The blast came in the top of the fifth inning with the Vikings holding a slim 2-1 lead. Matthjis went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Coleman Dunlow also drove in a run for D.H. Conley.

Senior starting pitcher Evan McLean threw six and two thirds innings, giving up only one run on six hits and striking out six batters for the win. Colby Case picked up the save for the Vikings.

Wade Jarman drove in the only run for the Rampants. J.H. Rose (4-2) will travel to C.B. Aycock on Tuesday while D.H. Conley (5-1) will host Washington.

