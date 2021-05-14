Advertisement

Matthjis homers in Conley’s 4-1 win over Rose

UNC commit Matthew Matthjis hit a 2-run home run in a D.H. Conley’s 4-1 win over rival J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley's Matthew Matthjis homers against J.H. Rose
D.H. Conley's Matthew Matthjis homers against J.H. Rose(Billy Weaver)
By Billy Weaver
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - UNC commit Matthew Matthjis hit a 2-run home run in D.H. Conley’s 4-1 win over rival J.H. Rose. The blast came in the top of the fifth inning with the Vikings holding a slim 2-1 lead. Matthjis went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Coleman Dunlow also drove in a run for D.H. Conley.

Senior starting pitcher Evan McLean threw six and two thirds innings, giving up only one run on six hits and striking out six batters for the win. Colby Case picked up the save for the Vikings.

Wade Jarman drove in the only run for the Rampants. J.H. Rose (4-2) will travel to C.B. Aycock on Tuesday while D.H. Conley (5-1) will host Washington.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith named “Mr. Basketball”
Kevin Hamilton signs with NCA&T
Kevin Hamilton signs with North Carolina A&T
ECU softball 2021 seniors
East Carolina Bows Out Of AAC Tournament
Andrew Sapp
Sapp resigns as head golf coach at ECU