Masks remain mandatory at Vidant facilities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -While state and federal officials have dropped the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, it does remain in place for certain facilities, including health care settings.

Vidant Health says it continues to follow state and federal guidance on COVID-19 safety measures.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance, Vidant will continue to operate under the existing COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory masking for team members and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to health care settings, everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in certain settings such as public transportation, doctor’s offices and long-term care settings like nursing homes, and certain congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Masks will still be required in child care, schools and camps as most children are either not yet vaccinated or are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Businesses may choose to continue to require that their customers wear masks.

