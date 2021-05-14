Advertisement

Masks remain mandatory at Vidant facilities

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -While state and federal officials have dropped the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, it does remain in place for certain facilities, including health care settings.

Vidant Health says it continues to follow state and federal guidance on COVID-19 safety measures.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance, Vidant will continue to operate under the existing COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory masking for team members and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to health care settings, everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in certain settings such as public transportation, doctor’s offices and long-term care settings like nursing homes, and certain congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Masks will still be required in child care, schools and camps as most children are either not yet vaccinated or are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Businesses may choose to continue to require that their customers wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park
Atlantic Beach Sunday at the Park this weekend celebrates opening of Town Park
Wayne County assistant superintendent receives leadership award
Wayne County assistant superintendent receives state leadership award
Hyde County reports no active COVID-19 cases