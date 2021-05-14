Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is jailed on multiple rape charges involving a child. Lenoir County deputies say Jamaal Mills forced a child to have sex with him. Officers arrested Mills Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021 and took him into custody for the ongoing investigation.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation of sexual crimes against a juvenile on January 12, 2021.

LCSO says detectives conducted the investigation and obtained evidence, which in turn lead to the arrest of Jamaal Mills on Wednesday.

Mills is charged with first degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child by adult, sex act by custodian and indecent liberties with a child.

Mills is being held in the Lenoir County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

