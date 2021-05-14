Advertisement

Hurricanes announce first round schedule

Carolina faces Nashville in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Hurricanes vs. Predators - 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Carolina Hurricanes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (CANES) - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s schedule for the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina will face the Nashville Predators in the First Round, marking the first time the franchises have ever met in the postseason. The Hurricanes’ 2021 postseason is powered by DieHard.

2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The Hurricanes will play Game 1 of the series on home ice at PNC Arena on Monday, May 17 at 8:00 p.m. Carolina owns a 26-17 all-time postseason record at PNC Arena, including a 5-2 record during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes are making their third-consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

2021 First Round Schedule

Game 1: Predators vs. Hurricanes Monday, May 17, 8 p.m.TV: Bally Sports South

Game 2: Predators vs. Hurricanes - Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m.TV: Bally Sports South

Game 3: Hurricanes at Predators - Friday, May 21, 7 p.m.TV: Bally Sports South

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators - Sunday, May 23, TBATV: TBA

Game 5*: Predators vs. Hurricanes - Tuesday, May 25, TBATV: TBA

Game 6*: Hurricanes at Predators - Thursday, May 27, TBATV: TBA

Game 7*: Predators vs. Hurricanes - Saturday, May 29, TBATV: TBA

*If necessary

