HAPPENING TODAY: More than 250 jobs open at job fair in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Manpower has more than 250 job openings in northeastern North Carolina.

The job fair is happening Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 767 Word Plaza Suite 123 in Rocky Mount.

Laurie Jones with Manpower says many of the jobs are within the manufacturing industry.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit the job fair. If you are unable to attend, you can apply online and a recruiter will be in touch with you.

