Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 17-year-old teenager was rushed to Vidant Medical Center this afternoon after being shot near an elementary school in Greenville.

Greenville Police Captain K.Z. Thomas said ShotSpotter alerted them to the shooting on Kennedy Circle around 2:40 p.m.

She said officers found the 17-year-old boy in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The shooting happened behind South Greenville Elementary School. Fortunately, the school had already dismissed for the day and students were not impacted.

Thomas said they don’t yet know the condition of the teen.

Officers say it appears the shooting victim was targeted, and they now have located a vehicle of interest and three suspects have been detained.

Kennedy Circle was closed to all traffic as officers investigated the shooting.

If you have information that can help police you should call them at 252-329-EYES.

