Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper lifted an indoor mask mandate that has been in place for more than a year.

The governor also said, effective immediately, he is lifting all capacity and social distancing requirements in the state.

It comes a day after the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. The guidance allows vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor settings and outdoors.

“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working. But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

It is still strongly recommended that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks, the governor said. Also those on public transportation, in hospitals or doctors’ offices, or prisons and homeless shelters should also wear one.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said masks will also still be required in schools and daycares. She said businesses can still require their customers to wear masks.

“Vaccines continue to be incredibly effective at protecting individuals from this terrible virus. And as more and more people get vaccinated, the results show in our stable metrics with lower cases, lower hospitalizations, and lower deaths.”

The governor said while cities and local governments can require masks, he expects most of them to continue to follow state guidelines.

Cooper had aimed to get rid of social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1, but the CDC’s action led him to act sooner.

The number of daily confirmed cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

