Advertisement

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper lifted an indoor mask mandate that has been in place for more than a year.

The governor also said, effective immediately, he is lifting all capacity and social distancing requirements in the state.

It comes a day after the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. The guidance allows vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor settings and outdoors.

It is still strongly recommended that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks, the governor said. Also those on public transportation, in hospitals or doctors’ offices, or prisons and homeless shelters should also wear one.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said masks will also still be required in schools and daycares. She said businesses can still require their customers to wear masks.

The governor said while cities and local governments can require masks, he expects most of them to continue to follow state guidelines.

Cooper had aimed to get rid of social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1, but the CDC’s action led him to act sooner.

The number of daily confirmed cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Study: Mixing COVID vaccines causes side effects
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects
Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics