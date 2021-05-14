Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith named “Mr. Basketball”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central senior and N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” by the Charlotte Observer. The award has been given annually to the state’s top high school basketball player since the 1984-85 season.

Smith helped lead Farmville Central to three state titles. The Jags went 15-0 this season. Smith has a high school record of 98-6.

The 6′ 3″, 180-pound guard averaged 25.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his senior season with the Jags. He is the eighth N.C. State player to earn the title of “Mr. Basketball.”

Current NBA players Bam Adebayo, Reggie Bullock and Brandon Ingram also won the award from schools in the WITN viewing area.

