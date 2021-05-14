Advertisement

Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith named “Mr. Basketball”

Smith helped lead Farmville Central to three state titles
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central senior and N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” by the Charlotte Observer. The award has been given annually to the state’s top high school basketball player since the 1984-85 season.

Smith helped lead Farmville Central to three state titles. The Jags went 15-0 this season. Smith has a high school record of 98-6.

The 6′ 3″, 180-pound guard averaged 25.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during his senior season with the Jags. He is the eighth N.C. State player to earn the title of “Mr. Basketball.”

Current NBA players Bam Adebayo, Reggie Bullock and Brandon Ingram also won the award from schools in the WITN viewing area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

D.H. Conley's Matthew Matthjis homers against J.H. Rose
Matthjis homers in Conley’s 4-1 win over Rose
Kevin Hamilton signs with NCA&T
Kevin Hamilton signs with North Carolina A&T
ECU softball 2021 seniors
East Carolina Bows Out Of AAC Tournament
Andrew Sapp
Sapp resigns as head golf coach at ECU