Enrollment for North Carolina Medicaid managed care ending

Health Care
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Medicaid recipients are running out of time to ensure they’ll have no trouble getting the doctor they want when the program makes a significant shift soon.

Friday is the end of open enrollment for North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care, which begins July 1. Most Medicaid recipients will participate.

They can choose their primary care provider and health plan. There are several plans to choose from.

People who don’t enroll will be placed in a plan automatically. Everyone will get 90 days to make changes.

North Carolina Medicaid is moving away from a traditional fee-for-service program with the shift.

