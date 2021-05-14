ECU named one of 20 potential NCAA Regional baseball host sites

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina University has been named one of 20 potential regional sites according to an announcement by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee Friday morning. The committee will narrow down the list to 16 final locations during Memorial Day Weekend before regional play begins Friday, June 2 in a four-team double-elimination format.

Information on tickets for the Greenville Regional will be sent on Monday, May 24 through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office for 2020 baseball season ticket holders only. Deadline for purchasing tickets will be Tuesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. All local and state guidelines for capacity will continue to be monitored and updated at the appropriate time.

If selected as one of the official 16 regional sites, East Carolina’s Clark-LeClair Stadium would host for the fourth time in facility history and third time in the last four years (no NCAA postseason in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic). Its initial on-campus hosting experience in 2009 resulted in a regional title as the No. 1-seeded Pirates rolled to a 4-1 record, which included a dramatic 10th inning 10-9 walk-off victory against South Carolina in the championship game.

In 2018, top-seed ECU posted a 1-2 mark after defeating UNCW in the opener before falling to South Carolina and suffering an elimination game loss to the Seahawks in a rematch. The Pirates won the 2019 Greenville Regional as the No. 1-seed winning four-straight elimination games after dropping the opener to Quinnipiac. ECU claimed victories over NC State (9-2), Quinnipiac (13-3) before defeating Campbell twice on Monday, June 3 (10-3, 12-3) to advance to the Louisville Super Regional.

While Clark-LeClair Stadium could serve as a NCAA postseason venue for the fourth time, East Carolina has also hosted opening round regional tournaments on two occasions at different sites. The Pirates produced a 3-0 mark at Fleming Stadium during the Wilson Regional in 2001 before turning in a similar result at the Kinston Regional inside Grainger Stadium in 2004. Additionally, ECU used the Kinston facility when it hosted Tennessee for a Super Regional appearance in 2001.

The Pirates, who have made 30 overall appearances in NCAA postseason play, have qualified for regional competition in 16 of the last 21 seasons and four times during head coach Cliff Godwin’s six-plus-year tenure after traveling to the Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional in 2015 and the Charlottesville (Va.) Regional in 2016 before hosting the Greenville Regional in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.