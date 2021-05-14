Advertisement

ECSU ranked number one most affordable accounting program

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has received recognition for its accounting program.

College ranking website, UniversityHQ.org ranked ECSU as the number one most affordable accounting program in the country.

The list was compiled of 100 different schools across the country, but ECSU ranked the best due to its financial aid and tuition, among other factors.

The university is also a NC Promise Tuition School, meaning student tuition cost was reduced to $500 per semester. ECSU is among three schools across the state to utilize the program, the other two are Western Carolina University and University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The school’s Department of Business, Accounting and Sports Management is accredited with the Association to Advance college Schools of Business (AACSB International), which is a gold standard accredidation. ECSU is among several high profile institutions, such as Harvard, Yale, UNC, Duke and Howard Universities, to earn the accreditation.

ECSU’s accounting program is the university’s most popular program, as it allows students to complete 120 of the 150 required hours before taking the CPA exam.

