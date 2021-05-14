Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in...
US warns extremists may strike as virus restrictions ease
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Colorado man suspected in wife’s death cast presidential ballot in her name
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Study: Mixing COVID vaccines causes side effects
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill
FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in...
NFL families seek to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B brain injuries settlement