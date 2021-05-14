Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

Copyright 2021 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper lifts masks, social distancing requirements
The shooting happened Friday afternoon.
Greenville teen shot near elementary school Friday afternoon
Gasoline fill-up
ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Christian Briley charged in shooting
Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike on Gaza kills 10, unrest spreads to West Bank
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Greenville Police end National Police Week with memorial
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him
Kinston man arrested; charged with forcing child to have sex with him