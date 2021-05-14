Phillip’s Forecast: Mostly sunny through the weekend with pleasant breezes

Quick Forecast

Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 74°. Northeast winds 9 to 16 mph.

Friday Evening: 60′s through sunset and then 50s overnight. Winds holding at 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast.

Friday Night: Starry skies with lows near 46. Diminishing winds from the northeast.

Friday

An area of high pressure to our northeast will keep the northeasterly wind in place today. Wind speeds will be around 10 to 20 mph from the northeast. Our temperatures will be about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than average. Afternoon highs today will reach the mid 70s for inland areas while the Outer Banks maxes out in the upper 60s.

Weekend

The pleasant weather from Thursday and Friday will stick with us over Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will be the norm each afternoon. An east-northeasterly breeze will stay fairly light Saturday before turning more east-southeast by Sunday. This slight shift should bump temperatures up from the mid-70s Saturday to the upper 70s by Sunday. Rain will hold off until the following week.

Next week

A weak boundary front will form north of us late Sunday and drift southward over the East as we start the workweek. This will result in slight rain chances and increased cloudiness from Monday through Wednesday. Our weather pattern will turn dry by Thursday as that boundary dissipates. Highs will slowly rise from the low 80s to start the week to the mid-80s to finish it.