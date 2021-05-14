Advertisement

ANALYSTS: Supplies improving at gas stations in North Carolina

Gasoline fill-up
Gasoline fill-up(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Analysts say the gasoline shortage problem continues to improve across the state.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said at 12:30 p.m. 65% of stations in the state were out of fuel. That’s an improvement from early this morning when it stood at 72%.

DeHaan said this morning that 76% of stations in the Greenville/New Bern area were experiencing an outage. This was an improvement from 82.4% Thursday night.

Colonial Pipeline restarted operations on Wednesday after it was forced to shut down because of a major hack. The company announced Thursday night product delivery has “commenced to all markets we serve.”

DeHaan says gasoline demand fell seven percent on Thursday from that time the week prior. In North Carolina, De Haan says there is not a city with less than 40 percent outages.

