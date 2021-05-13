Advertisement

Wood Ducks and Mudcats rained out

Wednesday’s contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather
(WITN)
By Matt Davis
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Wood Ducks and Mudcats will play a doubleheader Thursday, May 13th with the first game set for 5p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s games will be single admission for both games, meaning one ticket gets you in to both games.

With both games falling on Thirsty Thursday, there will be dollar Natural Light specials for both games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game will be able to exchange them for any future home game of their choosing this season.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 10am -3pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

