Wood Ducks and Mudcats rained out

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday’s contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Wood Ducks and Mudcats will play a doubleheader Thursday, May 13th with the first game set for 5p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s games will be single admission for both games, meaning one ticket gets you in to both games.

With both games falling on Thirsty Thursday, there will be dollar Natural Light specials for both games.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game will be able to exchange them for any future home game of their choosing this season.

