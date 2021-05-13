Vidant Health to begin 12-15 year old COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says it will begin vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds on Monday.
In a statement, the hospital system said the vaccinations will take place at their vaccine clinic at 2380 W. Arlington Blvd.
Vidant says appointments are available and can be made by calling 252-847-8000.
We’re told a legal guardian must be with the child at the appointment.
