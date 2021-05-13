United Way of Pitt County hosting food sculpture contest

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The United Way of Pitt County has announced it will host a “United We Can” food sculpture contest next month.

The contest schedule for June 18, will feature teams who compete against one another in constructing sculptures from nonperishable foods and/or basic needs items.

Teams will begin construction at 3 p.m. during the Greenville Grooves Music Festival in the Uptown Greenville Town Common. Teams will have three hours to complete their work, as judging will begin at 6 p.m.

Sculptures will be displayed until 8:30 p.m., when awards are set to be presented.

Five awards will be up for grabs, “Most Nutritious”, “Small and Mighty”, “Best in Show”, “Most on Brand”, and “Community Choice Award.”

All the nonperishable foods and basic needs items will be distributed to local food pantries and food banks throughout Pitt County.

To register your team for the United We Can contest, click here.

Teams are required to pay a $45 entry fee, and the registration deadline is June 8.

In 2020, more than 36,000 people in Pitt County were food insecure with children representing more than 8,000 of those people.

To see past sculptures and learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.