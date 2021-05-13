Undercover officers who pulled detective from burning cruiser honored today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police today honored those officers who pulled a detective out of her burning patrol vehicle back in March.

Det. Niki Verdin has been recovering since the March 9th head-on crash on U.S. 264 with a wrong-way driver.

The officers were given Medals of Valor for their heroic actions. Because they all work for the department’s Special Investigations Unit, they cannot be named or photographed.

Greenville police said it was great to see the detective’s smiling face and to be reunited with her again.

Verdin and Chief Mark Holtzman also recognized Calvin Grooms, a Good Samaritan who also helped save the detective’s life.

Today was the first time the two have seen each other since the night of the crash.

Calvin Grooms was also recognized today by Greenville police. (Greenville police)

Verdin underwent multiple surgeries to repair broken bones caused by the crash.

The other driver in the crash, who troopers believe was impaired, died in the accident.

