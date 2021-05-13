Advertisement

Undercover officers who pulled detective from burning cruiser honored today

Det. Niki Verdin has been recovering since the March 9th head-on crash on U.S. 264 with a...
Det. Niki Verdin has been recovering since the March 9th head-on crash on U.S. 264 with a wrong-way driver.(Greenville police)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police today honored those officers who pulled a detective out of her burning patrol vehicle back in March.

Det. Niki Verdin has been recovering since the March 9th head-on crash on U.S. 264 with a wrong-way driver.

The officers were given Medals of Valor for their heroic actions. Because they all work for the department’s Special Investigations Unit, they cannot be named or photographed.

Greenville police said it was great to see the detective’s smiling face and to be reunited with her again.

Verdin and Chief Mark Holtzman also recognized Calvin Grooms, a Good Samaritan who also helped save the detective’s life.

Today was the first time the two have seen each other since the night of the crash.

Calvin Grooms was also recognized today by Greenville police.
Calvin Grooms was also recognized today by Greenville police.(Greenville police)

Verdin underwent multiple surgeries to repair broken bones caused by the crash.

The other driver in the crash, who troopers believe was impaired, died in the accident.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters