The Service League of Greenville pledges $2 million to Vidant Cancer Care

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Service League of Greenville pledged a $2 million endowment for programs and services at Vidant Cancer Care.

League leaders say the endowment matches the Service League’s $2 million gift to Vidant Cancer Care in 2015.

“Our mission is to ‘minister to the suffering, the friendless, and the needy through various projects, which benefit the hospital and community,” said Danette Pugh, president of The Service League of Greenville. “We are so fortunate to have Vidant Cancer Care here in eastern North Carolina, and we are blessed to be able to fulfill our mission by sustaining cancer programs and services for the foreseeable future.”

Through philanthropic support, Vidant Cancer Care provides patient medical services and resources to remove barriers to care such as transportation, food, and childcare.

According to Vidant, in Eastern North Carolina, 19 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, with eight passing away every day in Vidant’s 29-county region. The mortality rates in eastern North Carolina are 15 percent higher than the rest of the state because too many cancers are being detected in later stages.

Vidant Cancer Care at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower on the Vidant Medical Center campus serves as the hub for cancer care in Greenville.

“It is truly remarkable that over $4 million raised by The Service League in pursuit of our mission to envision a life without cancer came in small increments selling candy, coffee, flowers and gifts from the gift shops, cafés, and vending machines,” said Dr. Emmanuel Zervos, executive director of Vidant Cancer Care, and professor and chief, Division of Surgical Oncology at the Brody School of Medicine.

The league is celebrating its 83rd year of service. The organization operates several amenities throughout Vidant Medical Center, including the Coffee Shop, the gift shops, all vending services, and two freestanding Starbucks coffee operations—known as the Coffee Corner and the ECHI Café. The group was also monumental in helping fund The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, which provides inpatient medical care in an environment that meets patients’ emotional, spiritual, and comfort needs and their loved ones during a terminal illness. The group also helped fund the construction of The Service League of Greenville Interfaith Chapel.

Dr. Zervos said, “The dedication and commitment of The Service League to this region is the secret ingredient that makes eastern North Carolina such a special place. The Service League has been with us since day one, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to serve the region.”

All projects from the league’s hospital operations are donated to the hospital through the Vidant Health Foundation. The Service League’s total commitment to Vidant Medical Center is more than $13 million.

